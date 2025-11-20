On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls seemed primed to lose their sixth game in a row to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their 35-year-old veteran big man Nikola Vucevic came to the rescue when he hit a game-winning buzzer beater to give the Bulls a 122-121 win.

Afterward, Vucevic talked about how he felt the ball left his hand after receiving it from Coby White, per Bulls on CHSN.

“Coby made a great play and I just felt confident in my shot” Vucevic said.

"Coby made a great play and I just felt confident in my shot." Nikola Vucevic joins @KCJHoop for an instant reaction after his second game-winning three of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hr67xmymi8 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This was the second game winning shot Vucevic has made this season. On Nov. 4, Vucevic hit a three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left that completed the Bulls' 24-point comeback win over the Philadelphia 76ers 113-111.

The victory over the Trail Blazers puts the Bulls at 8-6. On Friday, they will head back home to take on the Miami Heat and follow up against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

So far, Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is averaging 3.9 assists per game.

Article Continues Below

Also, Vucevic is playing out the final year of his three-year $60 million contract he signed with Chicago in 2023. In the summer of 2026, he is slated to become an unrestrcited free agent.

Altogether, Vucevic has played 14 seasons in the NBA, five of which have been with the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic has risen to the occassion for the Bulls from beyond the arc.

In addition to the shots against Portland and Philadelphia, Vucevic recently came through for Chicago against the Denver Nuggets.

In the final minute of the game, Vuceivc hit a big three pointer that helped lead Chicago down the path to a 130-127 victory. The common thread with all these is that he hit the game winning basket from the three-point line.

Overall, Vucevic has a career three-point percentage of 34.8%. He is averaging 1.6 three-pointers per game over the last five games. three-pointer