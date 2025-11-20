Certainly, Nikola Vucevic was the hero for the Chicago Bulls with his game-winning three-pointer to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-121. However, that doesn't happen without the crucial exploits of Coby White, per Bulls on CHSN.

The sequence went as follows:

Altogether, White hit a big three-pointer with 8.6 seconds left to bring the Bulls within one point after trailing 120-116. Then, in the final seconds, White was driving to the lane and was guarded by two defenders. Ultimately, he kicked it out to the open Vucevic, who followed through at the buzzer.

Coby White was CLUTCH for the Bulls down the stretch🔥: 🏀Hit a three with 8.6 seconds left to make it a one possession game

🏀Made an absurd pass to Vucevic for the game-winning three at the buzzer In just his second game back from injury… pic.twitter.com/MsYE8pjwsU — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 20, 2025

White's superb play came in his second complete game back from injury. During the preseason, White was out with a calf injury that delayed his return for weeks. On Nov. 16, White made his return as the Bulls took on the Utah Jazz on the road.

Even though the Bulls lost 150-147 in OT, White performed exceptionally well. He scored 27 points, dished out eight assists, and grabbed four rebounds in 30 minutes of play. The next day, he sat out as the Bulls beat the Denver Nuggets 130-127.

Against the Blazers, White scored 25 points and had seven assists.

Article Continues Below

So far, White is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Coby White shows up and shows out for Chicago.

Since arriving in Chicago from North Carolina in 2019, White has become a popular fixture in Chicago. He has become a prolific scorer and playmaker, and his outgoing personality has endeared him to many Bulls fans.

Last season, he achieved a career-high average of 20.4 points per game. Additionally, White averaged 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Overall, White has averaged 15.1 points per game in his career with the Bulls.

Currently, White is in the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract. This summer, he, along with several other Bulls players, will become an unrestricted free agent. The other players include Ayo Dosunmu and Nikola Vucevic.