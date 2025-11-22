The Chicago Bulls (8-7) have been quite inconsistent through the early part of the NBA schedule. They followed a one-point, last-second road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with a blowout loss at home to the Miami Heat Friday night. They hope to get back on the winning track Saturday night when they host the Washington Wizards, but they have multiple injuries that head coach coach Billy Donovan will have to consider as he makes out his lineup.

Small forward Matas Buzelis was forced out of the loss to the Heat with an ankle injury and he is listed as questionable against the Wizards. He had 6 points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocks in 19 minutes before his night came to an end.

Other key names on the Bulls injury report include shooting guard Kevin Huerter (questionable) with an illness, point guard Tre Jones (probable) with an ankle impingement, small forward Isaac Okoro (questionable) with a left lumbar issue and power forward Patrick Williams (questionable) with a left wrist sprain.

Despite the multiple injuries, the Bulls should be in a position to pull off a victory over the beleaguered Wizards. Washington takes a 1-14 record into this game, and the Wizards have not won a game since they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 117-107 in the second game of the season. The Wizards have lost 13 games in a row.

Bulls star Coby White scheduled to make home debut

Coby White should make a huge difference for the Bulls as he prepares to play his third game of the season and first at home. He had endured strain to his right calf and that kept him out until the last two games on the road against the Utah Jazz and the Trail Blazers. He averaged 26.0 points per game in those two games.

Josh Giddey has been the Bulls' best player thus far this season. He is averaging 20.6 points and 9.9 rebounds in his first 13 games. Ayo Dosunmu and Nikola Vucevic are also key contributors for Donovan's team, averaging 16.2 and 15.9 ppg, respectively.