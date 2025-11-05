Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey's unprecedented start to 2025-26 continued with a 29 (points), 15 (rebounds), and 12 (assists) triple-double that led a 24-point comeback in Tuesday's 113-111 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Trailing the 76ers by one points, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic drained a three with 3.2 seconds sealed the win. Giddey's second consecutive triple-double is the first Chicago has seen since Michael Jordan in 1989.

After the win, Giddey discussed the unfathomable second-half comeback that led to a two-point win, per The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi.

“Tonight was one of the best wins that I’ve ever been a part of,” Giddey said. “Just in terms of how bad we were down. Early in the third, we're down 20-25 points. To gut that one out and dig ourselves out of the hole that we did, was unbelievable. And as I've said, it was 10-11 guys contributed and I thought both units — first and second — did an unbelievable job, probably the last 18 minutes of the game, to really bring it back.”

Giddey admits the Bulls played the right way in the second half, but waited too long to flip the switch and put forth the effort necessary to beat a good team on the road.

“We rebounded. We were physical. We did the things we needed to do. To be the team that we want to be, that has to be a 48-minute thing,” Giddey added. “We can't wait until we're down 20 to start doing those things. Incredible fight back and that's a very good win in front of a big crowd against a team that's been as good as any team in the league.”

Vucevic finished with a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds), Isaac Okoro had 16 points, five assists, and two steals, and Jalen Smith's 14 points and four rebounds led the bench in the Bulls' comeback win. Chicago improved to 6-1, handing the 76ers their second loss of the regular season.

Josh Giddey keeps it 100% amid historic Bulls start

Bulls guard Josh Giddey agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension ahead of the 2025-26 season, which he says has factored into the best start of his career. It's also the best start to a regular season in franchise history, as the Bulls' 5-0 record has set the tone for the up-and-coming squad. Giddey is averaging 23.1 points on 49.6% shooting, including 41.9% from deep, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists.

With Tuesday's win against the 76ers, the Bulls secured the best record in the Eastern Conference seven games into the regular season.