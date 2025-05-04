The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs, and they're looking to continue their postseason run. The Cavaliers made light work of the Miami Heat in the first round, and they're going to have to keep the momentum going against the hungry Pacers team.

The Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round for the second season in a row, and are being led by the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. The Pacers have a high-paced offense similar to the Cavaliers, and this series will have a lot of points scored at the end of the game. The Cavaliers have played well on both sides of the ball all season, and that's going to have to continue if they want to beat the Pacers.

Here are a few predictions for the Cavaliers as they're set to face their opponent.

This will be the Evan Mobley series

Evan Mobley is having one of the best seasons of his career, and he was awarded with Defensive Player of the Year at the end of the regular season. He continued that strong play in the first round against the Heat, and there should be no reason why he can't do the same against the Pacers. Mobley has shown to be a matchup problem because of his length and what he can do on both sides of the ball.

In this series, his matchup will either be Siakam or Myles Turner, and either one, he can take advantage of. He and Jarrett Allen have been one of the best frontcourts in the league this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them dominate in this series.

Darius Garland won't return until Game 3

The biggest issue surrounding the Cavaliers right now is the status of Darius Garland, who missed Games 3 and 4 of their first-round series. Garland is dealing with a toe injury, and it's been affecting him to the point where he hasn't been able to be on the floor with his teammates. He's done some practicing, but it still sounds like he's not ready just yet to return.

The Cavaliers were able to win the games that Garland missed, but this may be a different story with the Pacers, as they've been able to take advantage of teams who are missing their key players. If Garland can't play until later in the series, it's going to be up to the depth of the Cavaliers to step up, which should not be a problem for them.

Cavaliers finish the series in five games

Though the Cavaliers missed Garland for two games last series, it seems like they were even more dominant in their routing of the Heat. That's not to say that they're better without Garland, but it speaks to the depth of the team and what they're able to accomplish with whoever is on the team.

The Cavaliers don't seem to be playing this season, and if they have the chance to put away a team, that's what they're going to do. The Pacers are in their way to trying to get to the NBA Finals, and it may be a long series for them.