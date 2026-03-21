The Cleveland Cavs visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report alongside Jarrett Allen, with one player listed as questionable and the other ruled out. Mitchell is dealing with a left eye contusion, while Allen is ruled out with right knee tendinitis. Here's everything we know about Donovan Mitchell's injury and his playing status vs. the Pelicans.

Donovan Mitchell injury status vs. Pelicans

Given Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable on the Cavaliers' injury report, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll play in Saturday's contest against the Pelicans. Mitchell made NBA history with a hat trick of career milestones in one game. He reached 15,000 career points amid a 20+ point performance, which surpassed Mark Price for sixth-most in franchise history, and scored his 200th 3-pointer of the regular season.

Still, Mitchell's eye injury forced him to sit out of Thursday's 115-110 win against the Bulls. While the Cavs have won their last two games, they're 6-4 in their last 10 outings. With only 12 games remaining in the regular season, the Cavs (43-27) are one of the few teams that could leapfrog the Knicks for third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks (46-25) hold a 2.5 game lead. The Cavs have distanced themselves from the fifth-seeded Raptors (39-30) in recent weeks, which has solidified the Eastern Conference's top-4 squads amid the fourth quarter of the regular season.

Mitchell finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in his last outing against the Bucks. As for whether Donovan Mitchell is playing tonight against the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.

Cavs injury report

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Jarrett Allen — Out — Right knee; tendinitis

Donovan Mitchell — Questionable — Left eye; contusion

Craig Porter Jr. — Out — Left groin; strain

Tyrese Proctor — Out — Right quadricep

Jaylon Tyson — Questionable — Left great toe; sprain

Pelicans injury report

Bryce McGowens — Out — Right small toe; fracture