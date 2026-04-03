For the fourth consecutive season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the NBA playoffs. On Thursday night, they punched their ticket to the playoffs after securing a 118-111 victory over the Golden State Warriors. With a 48-29 record, the worst they can finish the season with is 34 losses, and considering how they have the best overall record among the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, they cannot finish below sixth.

This is nothing short of a success for the Cavs, as they have built quite the consistent contending team in their post-LeBron James era. But of course, merely making it to the playoffs is no longer the goal for the Cavs. They seek to get over the hump, hence their trade for James Harden. While they did win over the Dubs to clinch a playoff spot, Max Strus knows that the Cavs have a lot of work to do if they were to finally excel in the playoffs.

“I don't know, we shouldn't be happy about this one. This one was, whatever, just a win I guess. We'll take it. But we gotta figure it out. We gotta be better in all cylinders of the game, all facets of the game,” Strus said in his postgame interview with FanDuel Sports Network.

Strus on takeaways from the game: "I don't know, we shouldn't be happy about this one. This one was, whatever, just a win I guess. We'll take it. But we gotta figure it out. We gotta be better in all cylinders of the game, all facets of the game." pic.twitter.com/q0doGNt34f — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) April 3, 2026

Can the Cavs finally get over the hump?

In 2023, the Cavs lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in a series where the lights became too bright for them. In 2024, injury problems prevented them from mounting much of a challenge in the second round of the playoffs against the eventual champion Boston Celtics. And then last year, the Indiana Pacers took them to the woodshed and ended their dreams after an incredible 64-win campaign.

The Cavs are flying under the radar this year, and not having to bear the brunt of heavy expectations might be helpful for them as they try to figure it out in a playoff setting.