The Cleveland Cavaliers have been cruising down the stretch of the regular season, but they've also been facing teams that are fighting for their playoff lives at this point. The Miami Heat is one of those teams, as they recently beat the Cavs a few nights ago, and they have a rematch set for later today.

For the Cavs, they're hoping that they can get healthy, as Jarrett Allen has been sidelined with right knee tendonitis. He's still listed on the injury report ahead of their game against the Heat, and there could be a chance he returns soon.

Here is Allen's injury status heading into the game.

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Jarrett Allen's injury status vs. Heat

Allen is listed as questionable against the Heat, which definitely means he could make his return sooner rather than later. Head coach Kenny Atkinson offered a positive update on Allen a few days ago on his progression from injury.

“He's ramped it up in the last few days, so trending positive,” Atkinson said via Spencer Davies of Clutch Points. “I watched him yesterday on the court, contact. I think we're in that last stage of getting him ready, so I can anticipate [he'll return within] the next couple of games, that window.”