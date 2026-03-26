The New York Mets took home an 11-7 win on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After what looked like a strong performance from the club, well-known Mets fan Donovan Mitchell shared his excited reaction on social media.

Mitchell, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, loved the win so much that he's ready to call the New York World Series contenders for 2026. He made the bold claim with two laughing emojis next to it on X.

“Yeah, we goin to the World Series,” proclaimed Mitchell.

The 29-year-old guard grew up in Westchester County, New York as a kid. So, he's been a lifelong Mets fan growing up. He commonly posts his reactions to baseball games throughout the season and playoffs, when he isn't playing basketball for the Cavaliers.

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This year's Mets team looks like it could live up to Donovan Mitchell's World Series claims. That is, on paper at least. The roster is led by Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, while the Mets' front office also added Freddy Peralta, Bo Bichette, and Luis Robert Jr. in the offseason.

Additionally, two exciting prospects are playing big roles this season, as right-handed pitcher Nolan McLean is expected to have a big year, and outfielder Carson Benge made his MLB debut with the Mets on Opening Day.

Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the fanbase should be thrilled to watch New York this campaign. The organization hopes for more success in 2026 after just missing out on the playoffs last season. We'll see the Mets in action again on Saturday, when they take on the Pirates in the second contest of a three-game series.