Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson provided an update on Jarrett Allen's status on Tuesday, ahead of the Wine and Gold's meeting with the Orlando Magic to tip off a three-game homestand, indicating significant progress.

“He's ramped it up in the last few days, so trending positive,” Atkinson said. “I watched him yesterday on the court, contact. I think we're in that last stage of getting him ready, so I can anticipate [he'll return within] the next couple of games, that window.”

Allen coming back into the fold will be a welcome sight for the Cavs, who have missed his rim protection and pick-and-roll prowess with James Harden. He has missed the last games and won't be in action against the Magic due to right knee tendinitis. Cleveland's veteran big man suffered the initial injury in the second half of the Detroit Pistons game on March 3 and hasn't played since.

If Atkinson's optimism proves to be warranted, we'll see Allen this week.

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Cavs get another significant injury update

Elsewhere on the injury front, Atkinson shared the latest news on Jaylon Tyson, who hasn't played since the fourth quarter of the Cavs' win over the Chicago Bulls last Thursday. The sophomore swingman suffered what was diagnosed as a left toe sprain and is now being considered a bone bruise.

“Not long-term,” Atkinson said of the label change. “He did practice yesterday, and it was bothering him, quite honestly, so we kinda pulled him out of practice. It is a bruise; definitely not long-term. I could see this being very short-term. It's going to be a pain tolerance thing. I anticipate him being pretty quick.”

Tyson has been a huge part of the Cavs' rotation despite his minutes being trimmed as of late, so this is solid news regarding his bothersome toe. It doesn't help his case in the current battle for more minutes, however, as Cleveland tries to figure out who will play the most minutes and who will be in the starting five.