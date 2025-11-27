Denver’s quarterback conversation shifted dramatically this season when Bo Nix not only held onto the starting job but elevated the Denver Broncos into the AFC’s upper tier. Even without being a front-runner for MVP honors yet, Nix has evolved into the face of optimism in the Mile High City.

The enthusiasm around him recently peaked when defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, speaking publicly on the Big Al & C.J. show, mentioned Nix in the same breath as the franchise’s most decorated icon, John Elway.

The comparison quickly reached Nix, who addressed it during a press conference focused on Joseph’s credibility. He acknowledged the compliment but emphasized that Elway’s legacy wasn’t forged in one season, nor in one stage of his career.

“Well, that's quite something coming from a coach like that, well respected, not only in our organization, but in the entire league,” said Nix in the press conference .”But obviously, I know behind a statement like that comes a lot of work and responsibility. So that just happened in year two, it just happen overnight.”

Nix circled back to the theme of responsibility with humility, but certainly put the brakes on with a clear stance that encouragement is appreciated, but the coronation can wait.

“That statement, definitely work in things behind the scenes that are gonna keep that, I guess, put some power to that statement. Let's definitely slow down and prepare me to tell that away for now,” Nix said with a grin.

Article Continues Below

Joseph understands the weight of that comparison better than most. From 2017 to 2018, Joseph served as Denver’s head coach when Elway was the general manager.

Now, coming out of their bye week, the Broncos (9-2) will take that confidence on the road for a Week 13 clash against the Washington Commanders (3-8) at Northwest Stadium in Landover, where Denver will aim to protect its AFC West lead even with injuries still lingering.

“So I, to continue to do my part, do my role, the player that this team needs me to be….I know we got a long way to go at the same time. But we're building something. We got great culture,” Nix remarked.

For now, the league gets the same warning Denver learned quickly – Nix isn’t slowing hype to dodge standards, but he’s slowing hype to eventually meet them for real, on his own terms, when Denver plays games that echo far beyond November.