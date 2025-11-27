The New Orleans Pelicans may be searching for answers in a difficult 2025-26 season. One bright spot, though, continues to shine: Yves Missi. The young big man delivered one of the most electric sequences of the Pelicans’ week. Against the Memphis Grizzlies in their NBA Cup matchup, Missi flashed elite two-way potential with a soaring block on Jaren Jackson Jr followed moments later by a powerful putback slam. The play encapsulated Missi’s blend of athleticism, timing, and energy. These traits have rapidly made him one of the Pelicans’ most intriguing contributors.

Missi’s performance against the Grizzlies was another reminder of his developing impact on both ends of the floor. Missi’s ability to produce momentum-shifting plays has been invaluable for a Pelicans team struggling to find stability.

Through the opening stretch of the 2025-26 season, Missi has showcased steady growth and versatility. As of this writing, he is averaging 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. He provides dependable interior production for head coach Willie Green. His athleticism and physicality have allowed him to match up well against opposing frontcourt players. Meanwhile, his improving instincts and timing continue to bolster the Pelicans' defensive efforts. Highlight sequences like his block-to-dunk combo not reflect his confidence and th upward trajectory of his development.

Despite Missi’s rise, the Pelicans continue to face significant challenges. With a 3-15 record, they sit near the bottom of the Western Conference.. Injuries, inconsistent play, and roster turnover have contributed to their early-season struggles. Still, the emergence of Missi offers a meaningful silver lining as the franchise leans into long-term growth. His two-way flashes are a reminder that even in a rebuilding year, foundational pieces can begin to take shape.