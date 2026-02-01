The Cleveland Cavaliers may have opened up the floodgates, as they made a trade days before the deadline. De'Andre Hunter was traded to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, and it seems like both teams got what they wanted. The big get for the Cavs was Schroder, who has shown throughout his time in the league that he can be a serviceable point guard, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Schroder has been on several teams since coming into the league, and he climbed up NBA history with the latest trade, according to Yossi Gozlan.

“Dennis Schroder has now been traded 8 times. He is now tied with multiple players for the second-most times traded in NBA history. Trevor Ariza is the leader with 11 trades,” Gozlan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Schroder is usually a key piece in a trade because of what he can do on the court, but he's also always on a contract that is easy to trade. People always seem to go back to the time when he turned down a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and since then, he hasn't been able to stick with a team for a long time.

Last season, Schroder was traded twice during the season. The Golden State Warriors traded for him, and then, before the deadline, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons. He was actually a good backup guard for the Pistons, and the thought was that they would re-sign him during the offseason.

The Kings ended up acquiring him in a sign-and-trade, but there were talks that he may be moved before the deadline. This is a good move for the Cavs, as they now have a reliable point guard who can help them while Darius Garland still works his way back from injury.