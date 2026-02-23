OKLAHOMA CITY — Without three of their top four scorers, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and the Cleveland Cavs — 121-113 — at the Paycom Center on Sunday. The defending champions raced out to a 28-5 lead in the opening frame. Without Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the starters capitalized on defensive stops, and elite shooting as Oklahoma City drained eight of its 21 threes in the first quarter.

In regards to who would defend Mitchell and Harden, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault revealed that Lu Dort's defensive assignment on Mitchell won a 6-5 vote among his coaching staff. Cason Wallace spent most of the game in front of Harden. Mitchell scored 20 points but it took him nearly 20 attempts (9-for-19) to get there, as he was 0-for-6 from deep.

Harden tallied 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, nine assists, and five rebounds. Wallace finished with 20 points along a career-high 10 assists as he recorded his first double-double, and three steals. Isaiah Joe's 22 points led seven Thunder players in double figures, including Dort (12 points, two steals), and Oklahoma City's entire starting lineup.

The defending champions' stifling defense forced 17 Cavs turnovers, which the Thunder converted into 31 points en route to an eight-point victory.

Cason Wallace reflects on his elite performance in Thunder win

Article Continues Below

Thunder guard Cason Wallace understood the assignment ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cavs. Before facing off against one of the league's highest scoring backcourt in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. And while the Thunder's newest guards in Jared McCain and Nikola Topic acclimate to their new surroundings, Wallace has helped fill the void left in the wake of losing All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell, and Alex Caruso.

After the game, Wallace spoke to the media about his approaching ahead of the Thunder's matinee matchup against the Cavs.

“I come into the game knowing I have a high-level opponent that I have to guard, you know, match minutes with him,” Wallace said. “I got to slow him down first. Then, offensively, we got so many guys that are good at making plays. So, I can make some plays myself on offense, but those guys help me out a lot on that end.”

Cason Wallace on Thunder’s offense and OKC’s defense against Cavs’ Mitchell & Harden: “It felt like we came out hot had a little bit of momentum early in the game… I gotta slow him down first. Then, offensively, we got so many guys that are good at making play” pic.twitter.com/U65bg0x2bR — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 22, 2026

The Thunder will travel to face the Raptors on Tuesday.