The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second night of a home-road back-to-back on Wednesday. James Harden is listed as questionable with a fractured thumb, while Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will be out of action. Meanwhile, the Bucks won't have Giannis Antetokounmpo available for the matchup.

James Harden, Donovan Mitchell's injury statuses for Cavs vs. Bucks

When it comes to the question of whether James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are playing tonight in the Cavs vs. Bucks matchup, the answer is maybe for the Beard and no for Spida.

Cleveland announced this afternoon that Harden suffered a non-displaced fracture in the distal phalanx of his right hand on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. Luckily for both him and the team, it is his non-shooting-hand thumb. It appears he is planning to play through the injury, which could keep him out in Milwaukee, depending on whether the Cavs want him to play through it this soon.

Mitchell is listed as out with a right groin strain, while Mobley is also sidelined to manage his left calf. With the Detroit Pistons ahead on Friday on the road, and the Cavs finishing up a five-game-in-seven-night stretch, it isn't surprising that both are sitting this one out.

Recovering from left foot surgery, Max Strus has yet to make his season debut, but Kenny Atkinson provided an encouraging update on his status moving forward.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 13th consecutive game due to a calf injury.

Cavs injury report

James Harden: QUESTIONABLE (right thumb fracture)

Donovan Mitchell: OUT (right groin strain)

Evan Mobley: OUT (left calf injury maintenance)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Tristan Enaruna: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Darius Brown II: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Riley Minix: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo: OUT (right calf strain)

Alex Antetokounmpo: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Taurean Prince: OUT (neck surgery)