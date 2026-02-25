The Cleveland Cavaliers made waves during trade season when they traded Darius Garland, the original member of the team's core four, to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden. Harden has been playing much more brilliantly than Garland has been this season, and he's been healthier as well. But an underrated part of bringing in Harden as a more consistent member of the starting lineup was to unlock the best from Jarrett Allen.

For nearly his entire career, Harden has made life so much better for his pick-and-roll partners. Clint Capela played his best basketball alongside Harden. So did Ivica Zubac. And now, Allen is following suit. Since the Cavs brought The Beard in, Allen has put up dominant averages of 20.4 points and 11.3 rebounds on 76.7 percent shooting from the field — numbers that are, suffice to say, downright insane.

The Cavs have been playing exceptional basketball as of late, and Allen's improved play as a result of Harden's arrival has been a huge reason as to why that has been the case. Cleveland did expedite their contending timeline by bringing in Harden, but that gambit seems to be a smart one considering the early returns.

Allen put up another double-double, 19 points and 10 rebounds, in a 109-94 win for the Cavs over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

James Harden has made life easier for the Cavs

If there's one thing that Harden has going for him, it's that his track record of excellence in the regular season is nearly unmatched. He is a regular season wins machine, and the Cavs have been humming ever since they brought him in via trade.

Harden reduces the burden on Donovan Mitchell to carry the offense. He should make life easier for Allen and Evan Mobley in terms of getting good looks. And he reduces the need for Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson to rely on more inconsistent players to try and partner with Mitchell in the backcourt.