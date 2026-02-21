After a 2024-25 season that saw the Cleveland Cavaliers finish top of the Western Conference and still end the season with disappointment, the Cavs are once again cooking. James Harden’s arrival and their glut of stars headlined by Donovan Mitchell means that the Cavs are seen by most as genuine title contenders once again.

And while Mitchell produced his 100th 30-point game for the Cavs against the Charlotte Hornets, his post-match comments will put an even bigger smile on fans’ faces.

Donovan on his 100th, 30-point game as a Cavalier: "Hopefully I get 100, 200 more, that's the goal. … I love being here, I love being a part of this group, love being part of this organization and this city. To see the crowd we have on the road, a lot of Cavs fans. Before I… pic.twitter.com/9e4tXeWx81 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) February 21, 2026

“Hopefully I get 100, 200 more, that's the goal. … I love being here, I love being a part of this group, love being part of this organization and this city. To see the crowd we have on the road, a lot of Cavs fans. Before I got here, I didn't realize how many people were actually from Ohio. To hear that everywhere I go is special,” Mitchell explained per a post on X by RealCavsFans.com.

The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the best scorers in the NBA, averaging 28.8 points (career-high), 5.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. The win marked Cleveland’s seventh straight victory and 12th in their last 13 games.

The defining storyline was Mitchell’s fourth-quarter takeover. The All-Star guard finished with 32 points, including 13 in the final period,

Article Continues Below

And while Mitchell sealed the game, Jarrett Allen’s interior dominance was equally important. Allen delivered 25 points and 14 rebounds while Harden returned with 18 points and eight assists.

For the Hornets, Kon Knueppel delivered 33 points performance with seven three-pointers, taking his total made threes to 193 for the season, the second-most by a rookie in the NBA. Knueppel’s dominant shooting even allowed the Hornets back into the game despite trailing by 14 points after the first half.

Still, the lack of support led to the Hornets losing, with their second-highest scorer Brandon Miller finishing with 18 points. The Cavs’ offensive brilliance proved too much in the end, helping them to their seventh straight win.