The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. Evan Mobley has been ruled out on the injury report, while Nae'Qwan Tomlin is listed as probable. The Hornets will be without multiple key players.

Here's everything we know about Evan Mobley's playing status vs. the Hornets.

Evan Mobley's injury status vs. Hornets

When it comes to the question of whether Evan Mobley is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is no.

In his first game back from his second left calf injury, Mobley produced 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a block in 19 minutes of action. It was the first game he played with Cleveland's new additions. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson felt that he showed signs of rustiness in his initial shift on Thursday, then found it.

“I thought his second stint was better, got a little more groove,” Atkinson said. “Defense was better, but you know how it is. He obviously is on a minutes restriction. So it was not easy for him to get into a flow.”

“Felt good to be back out there playing with some of the new guys as well, getting a connection with them, growing that connection,” Mobley said. “I think it's a good first game to come out to… I think we have a great team. A lot of new guys came in, whole new team, but I think everyone's clicking very well. Everyone's jelling very well. Dennis [Schroder], how he can just get downhill, Keon [Ellis], his defense, and James Harden, obviously. I like our pieces.”

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is likely to go for the Cavs after missing the Brooklyn game.

Charlotte's Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate are still serving suspension time for their roles in an altercation with the Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets are still waiting to see Coby White make his debut for the team since his acquisition from the Chicago Bulls, as he continues to deal with a left calf strain. Charlotte will be without veteran Grant Williams and rookie Liam McNeely as well.

Cavs injury report

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: PROBABLE (left calf soreness)

Evan Mobley: OUT (left calf injury management)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Riley Minix: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Hornets injury report

Miles Bridges: OUT (league suspension)

Moussa Diabate: OUT (league suspension)

Coby White: OUT (left calf strain)

Grant Williams: OUT (right knee injury management)

Liam McNeely: OUT (left ankle sprain)