The Cleveland Cavaliers and their G League affiliate have been making moves left and right in February. On Friday, the Charge acquired Victor Oladipo in a trade with the Wisconsin Herd. The Cavs also signed Darius Brown II to a two-way contract and waived Emanuel Miller in a subsequent transaction.

Oladipo has averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 26 games with the Milwaukee Bucks' G League team this season. He shot 40.0% from the field on 12.7 attempts in just under 29 minutes a night. The longtime veteran is still showing signs of athleticism and scoring ability, as well as defensive chops, despite his injury history.

With a quick early-October stint in China, Oladipo faced NBA competition during the preseason. In three games with the Guangzhou Loong Lions, he scored 58 points and recorded eight steals. The 33-year-old last appeared in the league in late April 2023 as a part of the Miami Heat.

“I don't believe in age, bro,” Victor Oladipo told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview on October 10. “I know the world might tell me I'm 33, but I don't feel 33. I know I've been through a lot, and you've got a decision to make once you go through a lot. It'll make you or break you, and I choose to be made. So I'm just doing my best. I'm challenging myself every day, taking it one day at a time, and enjoying the marathon.”

Article Continues Below

In a separate move, the Cavs inked Brown to a two-way deal while waiving the recently-acquired Miller.

Brown has appeared in 34 games with the Charge, averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 steals in 33 minutes per contest with .437/.400/.825 shooting splits. A floor general for Cleveland, he broke a single-game franchise record with 22 assists, just one away from tying a G League all-time record.

The 26-year-old Utah State alum has spent the last two summer leagues with the Cavs and was on the team's training camp roster.

Miller appeared in six games for the Charge, starting two of them. He is coming off a 31-point effort against the Noblesville Boom, where he shot 13-of-20 from the field, pulled down four rebounds, and recorded two assists. The 25-year-old swingman also had two steals and two blocks in the Cleveland victory.