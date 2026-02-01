The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade wing De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for veteran guard Dennis Schroder and swingman Keon Ellis, league sources told ClutchPoints on Saturday night.

This trade will also include the Chicago Bulls being a third team to facilitate the contract of Dario Saric, another player that the Kings are trading to absorb Hunter's $23.3 million cap hit for the 2025-26 season. The Bulls will be receiving two future second-round picks as part of this trade, according to ESPN.

Chicago will be receiving a 2027 second-round pick (via Denver) from the Cavaliers and the least favorable of the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks 2029 second-round pick from the Kings, league sources said.

Upon the trade being finalized, Jevon Carter will be waived by the Bulls, as first reported by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Suns Times.

Over the course of the last 48 hours, the Cavs had been discussing multiple frameworks with the Kings and Los Angeles Lakers to trade Hunter before the Feb. 5 deadline. Cleveland had been searching for backcourt help next to All-Star Donovan Mitchell with Darius Garland continuing to deal with injuries, and the team had also been looking for a cheaper option who can be a 3-and-D contributor.

As reported Saturday afternoon on ClutchPoints, the Cavs and Kings discussed this exact scenario involving Schroder and Ellis. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was the first to report on the two teams discussing this construct.

Although the Cavaliers had signaled that they did not want to take back long-term salary in the form of Schroder, the Kings made it clear that they would move on to other opportunities if Schroder wasn't to be included, league sources said.

The Cavs, who had Ellis at the top of their trade list this season, decided to make this trade at the cost of Hunter and one future second-round pick to save money now and moving forward.

The Lakers, who the Cavs were also discussing Hunter trades with, had taken a step back in negotiations over concerns of the extra year on Hunter's contract compared to that of Rui Hachimura, who will be a free agent in the summer. Sacramento was the only clear trade partner for the Cavaliers to trade Hunter since Los Angeles ended their talks.

This trade allows the Cavs to save $6.9 million in salary and $40 million in luxury taxes while also adding a young, dynamic talent on both ends of the floor in the form of Ellis. Once this trade is approved, Cleveland will remain the NBA's only second-apron team this season.

Ellis, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, can now agree to a three-year, $52 million contract extension with the Cavs instead of leaving for another team in free agency.

Hunter, 28, was acquired by the Cavs at the 2025 NBA trade deadline in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland traded Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three future second-round picks, and two future pick swaps to Atlanta in order to land Hunter, who was highly pursued at the trade deadline last season.

As a result of his inefficiencies on the wing this season and the Cavs' struggles, executive Koby Altman and his front office decided to part ways with Hunter close to one year after trading for him to address their financial situation and add extra depth for a serious playoff push.

In 43 games with the Cavs this season, Hunter averaged 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting a disappointing 30.8 percent from 3-point range.