The marquee matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks finished in thrilling fashion. The Bucks held on to secure a 118-116 victory in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo as seven Milwaukee players scored in double digits, led by Kevin Porter Jr., who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

However, the Cavs’ Jarrett Allen came incredibly close to tying the game with a late layup that was contested by two players. Dennis Schroder initially ran inside the paint before his missed layup was eventually grabbed by Allen, who launched his shot with less than a second on the clock and the Cavs trailing at 118-116, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

SO CLOSE! Jarrett Allen’s game-tying shot was still in his hands as time expired 🤯 Bucks win 118-116!

However, the ball was released a moment too late and the Bucks were awarded the win. The Cavs were without both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in what was an injury-ravaged matchup.

Allen had a positive game, top-scoring with 27 points and also grabbing 11 boards. This was the fifth consecutive game from which Allen returned with a double-double, and his 9th in 10 games since his monster 40-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers at the start of the month.

He was heavily flanked by Dennis Schroder, who was the second-highest scorer on the night with 26 points and five assists. The Cavs also saw Keon Ellis come off the bench to post 14 points, while Thomas Bryant added 11.

Milwaukee, however, was the better shooting team on the night, producing an impressive 54.5% accuracy from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc. Both AJ Green and Kyle Kuzma converted five of their 10 three-point attempts, with Myles Turner also going 3-5 from the three-point zone.

The Bucks went up to 26-31 for the season and will now face the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, the Cavs will visit the Detroit Pistons and drop to 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 37-23 record, now trailing the Knicks by a game.