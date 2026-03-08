The Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Boston Celtics to end the week, and it'll be a matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have been rolling this season and just got even better with Jayson Tatum returning in their previous game. For the Cavs, they're working with some new pieces on their roster, and they have helped them over the past few weeks.

Donovan Mitchell has missed the last four games because of a right groin strain, and it was uncertain when he would get back on the court. He's still on the injury report heading into the game against the Celtics, but it looks like he has a chance to suit up.

Here is Mitchell's status before their game.

Donovan Mitchell's injury status vs. Celtics

Mitchell is listed as probable against the Celtics, which means that it looks like he'll be returning from his absence. Kenny Atkinson noted that Mitchell was full go in the Cavs' latest practice, and it seemed like he was on track to come back sooner rather than later.

The Cavs probably wanted to be cautious with Mitchell's injury, especially since it was a soft tissue injury, but if he didn't feel good, they wouldn't put him back on the court.

Injuries have piled up for the Cavs around this time, and it has been to their key players. James Harden has a fracture in his right thumb, but he's found a way to play through it, and most likely won't address it until after their season is done. Keon Ellis also has a fracture in his finger, and he's playing through it as well.

Jarrett Allen suffered a knee injury during the week against the Detroit Pistons, but Atkinson says it's not a long-term issue.