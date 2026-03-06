Donovan Mitchell fully participated in the Cleveland Cavaliers' latest practice, meaning his return is likely on the surface before the team hosts the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson offered updates on his All-Star guard's status, as well as Max Strus, Jarrett Allen, and Dean Wade.

Mitchell and Wade were both full go in Friday's session, Strus did about “90 percent,” and Allen didn't practice.

After missing the last four games with a right groin strain, it appears that Mitchell is on track to come back for Cleveland's bout with the Celtics. The same can likely be said for Wade, who hasn't played since February 25 in Milwaukee due to a nagging right ankle sprain.

Strus went harder on Friday, and there is light at the end of the tunnel, although he likely won't be suiting up for the Boston game in two days.

“He could've gone more,” Atkinson said. “Me and him got into a little bit today, in a loving way. He's always gonna challenge you. He's always gonna bring an energy. He does every drill 100 percent. We missed the player, obviously, but we missed his personality.

“Him and James [Harden] did a small group workout before they started, so that was cool. It makes you feel optimistic, right? You're starting to get whole. Adding Max is like adding another excellent free agent if you look at it that way.”

How serious is Jarrett Allen's injury for the Cavs?

Atkinson assured the media that Allen's right knee injury is “not long-term at all.”

“He did some conditioning and treatments, so we'll see about him,” Atkinson said. “If he is out, it's a short-term thing.”

Allen suffered the ailment when grabbing a rebound in the opening moments of the second half against the Detroit Pistons, remaining out for the rest of Tuesday's contest.

It doesn't sound as if the Cavs' big man will be suiting up on Sunday, but we'll get a clearer picture on Saturday.