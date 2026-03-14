The Cleveland Cavaliers (41–25) could receive a significant boost Sunday as guard Max Strus is expected to make his season debut against the Dallas Mavericks (22–45).

Cleveland enters the matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV with the possibility of reinserting Strus into the lineup after a lengthy recovery from foot surgery. The veteran guard has not appeared in a game this season while rehabbing a Jones fracture in his left foot.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Max Strus, who has not played all season for the Cavs after having surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, is listed as probable and expected to make his season debut tomorrow against the Mavericks.”

Strus underwent surgery during the offseason to repair the fracture and has spent months progressing through the Cavaliers’ rehabilitation program. His return would add another perimeter shooter and playmaking option to Cleveland’s rotation as the team continues its push toward the postseason.

Max Strus nearing return as Cavaliers look to build momentum vs. Mavericks

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The 29-year-old wing played an important role for Cleveland last season. During the 2024–25 campaign, Strus averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 50 appearances, including 37 starts. He shot 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range while averaging 25.5 minutes per game in his second season with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland enters Sunday’s contest looking to build momentum following a 138–105 victory over Dallas on Friday night at American Airlines Center. The win helped the Cavaliers maintain pressure in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Cavaliers currently sit fourth in the conference standings and trail the New York Knicks (43–25) by 1.5 games for the third seed.

Following Sunday’s matchup with Dallas, Cleveland will begin a three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (27–39). The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock as the Cavaliers continue their push for postseason positioning.