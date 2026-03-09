The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Neither Donovan Mitchell nor Evan Mobley is listed on the injury report for the second half of a back-to-back. The Cavs have a laundry list of names before the tilt, including Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, and more. The Sixers will be without Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe, among others.

Here's everything we know about Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley's playing status vs. the 76ers, along with their teammates.

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley's injury statuses for Cavs vs. 76ers

When it comes to the question of whether Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are playing tonight in the Cavs vs. 76ers matchup, the answer is yes.

After missing two weeks of action, Mitchell returned from a groin strain on Sunday in a commendable effort against the Boston Celtics despite a 109-98 loss. The Cavs' star guard finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 34 minutes. Mobley is good to go for Monday's meeting, marking the first time he's played in back-to-back games since coming back from his left calf strain following the All-Star break.

James Harden is available for Cleveland, though he continues to play through a right thumb fracture. The same goes for Keon Ellis, who is dealing with a broken left finger. Dean Wade is probable with a right ankle sprain, and, as close as a season debut appears to be for Max Strus, he is not back for the Cavs yet.

The Sixers won't have three of their core players in Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. Philadelphia is also going to battle without standout rookie VJ Edgecombe due to a back contusion. Kelly Oubre Jr. will be able to play in Cleveland.

Cavs injury report

Jarrett Allen: OUT (right knee tendinitis)

James Harden: AVAILABLE (right thumb fracture)

Keon Ellis: AVAILABLE (left index finger fracture)

Dean Wade: PROBABLE (right ankle sprain)

Tyrese Proctor: OUT (right quadriceps strain)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Olivier Sarr: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

76ers injury report

Tyrese Maxey: OUT (right finger sprain)

Joel Embiid: OUT (right oblique strain)

Paul George: OUT (league suspension)

VJ Edgecombe: OUT (lunbar contusion)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: AVAILABLE (left knee injury recovery)

Johni Broome: OUT (right knee surgery)