On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers visited the Dallas Mavericks. For Donovan Mitchell, he was looking to sustain his week of excellence.

In the second quarter, Mitchell did just that. With 8:50 left, the Cavaliers led the Mavericks 42-33. Cooper Flagg attempted to pass the ball at the top of the key. However, Mitchell was right there to intercept.

As he made his way to the other end, Mitchell utilized to perfection his trademark windmill move against Flagg for the layup, per ClutchPoints.

Donovan Mitchell hits his signature windmill gather over Cooper Flagg 😮‍💨🔥pic.twitter.com/aW3bBKzN6l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 14, 2026

So far, Mitchell has played in 58 games. Additionally, he is averaging 28.3 points and 5.8 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 40-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, and have split their last ten games.

Also, Flagg is making his way back after being out with a foot injury for eight straight games. Nevertheless, Flagg remains odds-on favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year.

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At the same time, Mitchell recently missed four games with a groin injury. Mitchell has been with the Cavaliers since 2022. He is currently playing out his fourth season in Cleveland.

From 2023 to 2026, Mitchell was selected to the NBA All-Star team as a member of the Cavaliers. In July 2024, Mitchell signed a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with Cleveland.

On Sunday, the Cavaliers will face the Mavericks again at home. Afterwards, they will play against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Cavaliers will head to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

Then they will close out the week on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.