The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, the team announced on Wednesday. He is the older brother of Washington Wizards rising star Alex Sarr, and has appeared in 46 NBA games from 2021-24 in three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2023-24, he helped guide the OKC Blue to a G League Finals win.

Having recently turned 27, Sarr is having a resurgent year in the G League with the Toronto Raptors' affiliate, the 905, after missing the 2024-25 campaign with a ruptured Achilles that he suffered during that championship series.

In 39 games with the Raptors 905, Sarr is averaging 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest. Overall, Sarr has played in 92 G League games, including 65 starts.

In just his fourth game back from the injury, an NBA preseason affair against his younger sibling and the Wizards, Sarr set a screen, rolled hard to the basket, and caught a perfect inbound pass from Jared Rhoden from the sideline to win the game for Toronto. He recorded four rebounds and three blocks in that meeting, too.

In a corresponding move, the Cavs waived Darius Brown II after he spent a week and a half with the big club. He made his official NBA debut against the New York Knicks on February 24.

Sarr, on the other hand, hasn't appeared in an NBA regular-season game since April 12, 2024. Scratching and clawing his way to get back to that point after a devastating, career-altering injury, it's great to see him keep pushing along. Sarr was a highly-touted prospect as a modern big when he entered the league, and despite going undrafted in 2021, the French big man earned his keep with the young Thunder organization.

Sarr's 6-foot-10, 240-pound frame should bring solid size to the Cleveland Charge. He'll rejoin his former OKC title teammate, Miller Kopp, in the locker room.

The Charge will welcome the addition, as they continue to move pieces and parts around following the Los Angeles Clippers' signing of Norchad Omier.