The Cleveland Cavaliers had a prime opportunity to secure a statement win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, but instead, they left the Kia Center with a frustrating 128-122 loss and a fan base calling for head coach Kenny Atkinson’s job.

In what felt like a playoff preview, the game spiraled out of control late. After trailing by as many as 13 in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers clawed back behind a gritty 30-point performance from James Harden and 25 points from Donovan Mitchell. A late Keon Ellis triple, part of his 20-point night, cut the lead to two, but a controversial out-of-bounds call with 20 seconds left effectively ended the comeback.

Atkinson had already burned both of his challenges in the first half on low-stakes plays. When the officials appeared to miss a crucial Magic deflection, the Cavs were helpless. Fans on social media immediately erupted. One fan noted, “i will never understand why Kenny Atkinson decides to blow his challenges in the first half when the plays/possessions have no significance.”

Another voiced the collective frustration: “Kenny Atkinson that’s why you don’t use all your challenges before the 4th quarter… That random shooting foul on a bench player isn’t worth it. A missed out of bounds call in a one score game is. Coaches will never learn.”

Beyond the challenges, Atkinson’s choice to close with a small-ball lineup of James Harden, Sam Merrill, Keon Ellis, and Donovan Mitchell drew heavy fire. While the group provided spacing, they couldn't stop Orlando's Desmond Bane, who exploded for 35 points, including a dagger three-pointer with 17.4 seconds remaining.

“Harden Merrill Ellis Mitchell to close out the game, Kenny Atkinson can't be a real coach,” a fan tweeted, while another summed up the night: “This was a real fail of a night on you Kenny Atkinson. You did a piss poor job tonight.”

With Evan Mobley recording 18 points and 13 rebounds, the lack of defensive adjustment late in the game cost Cleveland a victory. The Cavs now hit the road to face the Dallas Mavericks, hoping their coach learns from a night to forget.