The Cleveland Cavaliers looked to snap the four-game winning streak of the Orlando Magic as they faced off at Kia Center on Wednesday.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair from the onset, with the duo of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell exchanging buckets with the twosome of Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane.

By halftime, it was back to square one. The Cavaliers and the Magic were tied, 62-62.

In the third quarter, Mitchell did what he does best: Embarrassing defenders. Noah Penda was tightly guarding him as the game clock was winding down. Mitchell, sensing that Penda was too close, made a nasty stepback, sending the latter to the floor. Mitchell then buried the three-pointer.

DONOVAN MITCHELL DROPPED NOAH PENDA WITH THE STEPBACK🤯pic.twitter.com/pFYfict96I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2026

He dispatched Penda all the way back to Paris.

Even the home crowd got loud for Mitchell's highlight.

The 29-year-old Mitchell has destroyed defenders many times with his athleticism, agility, and leaping ability. While his game has become more well-rounded, he remains one of the most underrated in-game dunkers.

Some have called him out for being too much of a one-on-one player, but that is where Mitchell's strengths lie. If the Cavaliers need an instant bucket, they can rely on him to shake off defenders and score.

Entering their game against the Magic, the seven-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 28.4 points on 48.2% shooting, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.6 steals, cementing his status as arguably the league's top shooting guard.

As of writing, the Cavaliers are trailing the Magic by a close margin in the fourth quarter. Mitchell has 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting, five rebounds, and four assists.