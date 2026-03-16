Two of the Chicago Bulls’ big trade deadline acquisitions in Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons have been hampered due to injury issues. Both players are currently sidelined, and recently received updates as far as their recovery timelines, as per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

Anfernee Simons is dealing with a left wrist injury and will be re-evaluated in 10 days. Jaden Ivey suffered a left knee injury and is expected to be re-evaluated in one week. Since the trade, Simons has been limited to only six games and Ivey has appeared in only four games.

Both players are in the final year of their current contracts with Simons set to hit unrestricted free agency and Ivey heading into restricted free agency.

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Simons has appeared in six games with the Bulls, including four starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He was averaging 15.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 32 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Ivey had appeared in four games with the Bulls, including three starts, at a little over 28 minutes per game. He was averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Bulls are currently 27-40 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have lost two games in a row coming into their matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. They are six and a half games back of the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets for the final play-in spot, an unlikely reality.