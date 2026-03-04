While there isn't too much to like about the Philadelphia 76ers' absolute blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, one of the very minor bright spots was the play of former two-way contract forward Jabari Walker, who scored 20 points off the bench in only 19 minutes of action.

Picking up the slack for a team without Joel Embiid, Paul George, and, for part of the game, VJ Edgecombe, who was pulled from the game at halftime after taking a hard foul from Carter Bryant in the second quarter, Walker put in work for a 76ers team that desprately needed someone to score a bucket or two, hitting two of his five shots from beyond the arc and seven of his ten total shots from the field to go with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The lone 76ers player to finish out the game with a positive plus/minus, Walker was asked about his surprisingly huge game after the contest and let it be known that he would love to get right back on the court and build on the momentum he generated.

“100% if it was up to me, I'd rather not sleep and just get back out there right now,” Walker declared. “So I'm just kind of just separate the days with eight hours of rest and then just kind of think of it as a continuation. Obviously, it's a different team, but the mindset doesn't change. Just kind of let the days blend together and carry this over to tomorrow.”

A certified effort guy who worked his way up to a standard NBA contract after starting off the season on a two-way deal. Walker's 20-point performance was by far a season-high, with his next-best game coming against the Milwaukee Bucks back in December.

Will Walker be able to build on this game and become the 76ers' new sixth man now that Quentin Grimes has fallen off offensively? Probably not, but goodness, if he could, it would pay massive dividends for a team that desperately needs at least one bench player who can score regularly.