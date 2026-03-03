The Cleveland Cavaliers have been making their playoff push out of the All-Star break, and have been trying to do so with Donovan Mitchell as well as James Harden in and out of the lineup. One player fans have anxiously been waiting for is shooting guard Max Strus.

Strus has been out of the Cavs lineup all season as he recovers from offseason surgery on his left foot to repair a Jones fracture. The Cavs guard underwent surgery back in August 2025, and was expected to be back after three or four months, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

But the seven months later, Strus has yet to return to the court. On Tuesday, the Cavs provided an injury update on Strus:

Cavaliers guard/forward Max Strus continues his recovery following offseason surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot. Recent imaging has shown progressive healing, and in consultation with Dr. David Porter and team physician Dr. James Rosneck, Strus has progressed to individual on-court workouts as part of a structured ramp-up program. The program will include controlled team activities and practice sessions with both the Cavaliers and the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate. Strus will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning under the supervision of the Cavaliers' medical and performance staff, with ongoing evaluation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Strus, who is set to turn 30 years of age on March 28, is in the third year of a four-year, $63 million deal that was signed back in July 6, 2023. If he is able to come back at some point in the final few months of this season, the Cavs will have a lot rotational pieces to figure out.

Max Strus started 70 games at 32 minutes a night for the Cavs in the 2023-24 season, averaging career-highs with 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Entering Tuesday's slate of games, the Cleveland Cavaliers sit in the Eastern Conference's fourth seed just 2.5 games back of the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the East.