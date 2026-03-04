The Atlanta Braves must rethink their offensive outlook entering the 2026 MLB season after Jurickson Profar’s suspension removed a projected everyday bat from the lineup. The development significantly changes the Braves' fantasy baseball landscape and creates new opportunities within Atlanta’s roster.

Before the suspension, Profar was widely viewed as a mid-round fantasy option capable of providing positional flexibility and steady offensive production. According to FantasyPros average draft position data, Profar held an overall ADP of No. 182 across major fantasy platforms, including No. 119 on ESPN and No. 134 in Fantrax formats. Among hitters, he typically ranks around No. 106 overall and sits roughly 29th among left fielders entering draft season.

Atlanta expected the veteran switch-hitter to contribute regularly in left field while also seeing time at designated hitter. His ability to provide consistent at-bats and lineup balance made him a useful piece both for the Braves and fantasy managers looking for late-round value.

However, the situation changed dramatically after Major League Baseball announced Profar tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites under the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Because the result represents a second violation of MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league imposed the automatic 162-game suspension.

The ruling removes Profar from the Braves roster for the entire 2026 regular season and makes him ineligible for the postseason should Atlanta qualify. For fantasy managers, it immediately eliminates a drafted player while shifting potential value elsewhere in the Braves lineup.

Mike Yastrzemski now stands as the likely left-handed side of Atlanta’s projected left-field platoon, positioning him for a larger share of plate appearances against right-handed pitching. With increased opportunity in the Braves’ lineup, his role shifts from deep-league depth to a potential late-round fantasy sleeper if the added playing time materializes.

Reigning 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin could also see time at designated hitter. Atlanta may rotate Baldwin and Sean Murphy through the DH spot to maximize offensive output while managing workloads throughout the season.

For fantasy managers searching for value, monitoring how the Braves distribute those plate appearances during spring training could reveal several undervalued contributors heading into 2026.