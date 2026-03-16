As the Cleveland Cavaliers have players who have returned from injury, like Max Strus, the latest news from the team revealed a key star who will have to miss time. While Cavs star Jarrett Allen has been absent with a knee injury, the team has put out a potential timetable for his return.

Released on their X, formerly Twitter, page, Cleveland will say that Allen will miss the next three games with “right knee tendonitis.”

“Allen will be listed as out for the Cavaliers' upcoming three-game road trip with right knee tendonitis,” the team said. “He sustained the injury during the second half of Cleveland's March 3 game vs. Detroit and has missed the last five games. He will continue treatment and rehabilitation, and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.”

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Allen had already been missing time with the knee injury, with his last game played being on March 3, where Cleveland recorded a 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons. The veteran center played 21 minutes in that game, recording eight points on four of seven shooting from the field to go along with three rebounds.

With the news of him missing the upcoming three-game road trip, Allen will have missed his eighth straight game. So far this season, Allen has averaged 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 63.6 shooting from the field in his ninth year in the association.

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Allen is set to return as the upcoming road trip starts on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, with the hopeful return coming when the Cavs come back home to take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 24. Cleveland is currently at a 41-27 record, putting them fourth in the Eastern Conference.