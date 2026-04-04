Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James clarified recent comments about road environments, identifying two cities he does not enjoy playing in at this stage of his career as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Speaking with Law Murray of The Athletic, James confirmed that both Milwaukee and Memphis are among his least preferred stops.

“Milwaukee was too. They miss that one? I said Milwaukee as well. I’m 41-years-old there’s two cities that I do not like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee and that’s Memphis. What is the problem with that? I don't like going home either. Sh*t, and I'm from there.”

James’ comment that he “doesn’t like going home” could dampen speculation about a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.

James’ remarks come as the Lakers continue to navigate a critical stretch late in the regular season, with playoff positioning still at stake. Now in his 23rd NBA season, he has been increasingly open about the physical and mental toll that travel can take.

He added clarification that his comments were not directed at the cities or their fan bases.

“I’m not talking about the city, the people in Memphis. I don’t like staying at the Hyatt Centric, what’s wrong with that? What’s wrong with that? What are we talking about? People need to chill out.” He laughed.

I asked LeBron James about Memphis and if he wanted to clarify anything "41 years old. Two cities I do not like playing in right now. That's Milwaukee and that's Memphis… I don't like going home either. Shit, and I'm from there" pic.twitter.com/EIMiDcj2Xo — Law Murray 🪺 (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 4, 2026

LeBron James clarifies Memphis comments as Lakers turn focus to Mavericks matchup

The comments originally surfaced during his appearance on the Bob Does Sports show earlier in the week.

“I’m f***ing 41 years of age. You think I want to do sh** in f****** Memphis on a random a** Thursday?” said James. “I'm not the first guy in the NBA to talk about this. You guys got to move the team… go over to Nashville already… Their only chance [to sign me] was in 2003 if they had won the lottery. And I might've pulled an Eli Manning and not show up.”

James’ remarks quickly circulated online, drawing attention across the league. His follow-up explanation emphasized that his stance reflects personal preference rather than criticism of the cities themselves.

The Lakers (50-27) will look to maintain their position in the Western Conference standings when they face the Dallas Mavericks (24-53) on Easter Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

As Los Angeles pushes toward the postseason, James remains a central figure both on the court and in broader NBA discussions, continuing to balance elite production with the realities of an extended career.