Lately, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter has been putting on a clinic at the start of the season. A hot start not typically seen by a rookie. Already, he is batting .346 with 9 hits, five home runs, and eight RBIs. He's been so good that he's caught the attention of Donovan Mitchell of the Cavs.

On Friday, Mitchell posted on social media his amazement at DeLauter's exploits as the Guardians played the Chicago Cubs. Ultimately, the Guardians defeated the Cubs 4-1. DeLauter came away 3-for-4 at the plate, including a home run.

“Young fella is going crazy!! Sheeeh,” Mitchell posted.

Young fella is going crazy!! Sheeeh🥶🥶@Chase_DeLauter1 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 3, 2026

On Saturday, the Guardians are playing the Cubs in the second game of their three-game series at 6:15 CST. Meanwhile, the Cavs will play the Indiana Pacers at home at 5:00 pm CST.

Currently, the Cavs are 48-29 and have won 7 of their last 10 games. Plus, they are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference standings with the playoffs approaching fast.

Also, Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points and 5.7 assists per game. He made his seventh consecutive NBA All-Star Game in February.

At the same time, the Guardians are off to a 5-3 start to the year. In 2022, DeLauter was selected as the 16th pick in that year's MLB Draft by the Guardians. However, he didn't play all year due to a broken foot.

Afterward, DeLauter bounced around the minor leagues. Earlier this year, the Guardians announced that DeLauter was on the Opening Day roster.

On Opening Day, he went 3-for-5 and belted two home runs as the Guardians defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-4.