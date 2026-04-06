The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their first loss since announcing the season-ending injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as they bowed to the Dallas Mavericks, 134-128, at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Doncic and Reaves, who are nursing a hamstring injury and an oblique injury, respectively, are considered out indefinitely and could miss the first round of the playoffs.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Doncic will try to look for treatment outside the United States in his aim to return as soon as possible.

“After consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, Luka Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe on his Grade 2 left hamstring in an attempt to expedite his return to play, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells me and @mcten,” wrote Charania on X.

After consultation with Lakers doctors and his own medical team, Luka Doncic will seek specialized medical treatment in Europe on his Grade 2 left hamstring in an attempt to expedite his return to play, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells me and @mcten. pic.twitter.com/qutILIxzMK — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2026

It goes without saying that losing Doncic and Reaves was a huge blow to the Lakers, who had been on a roll. With the depleted roster, the team will have to rely heavily on LeBron James. The 41-year-old forward will be thrust into the main role once again after willingly taking a backseat to Doncic and Reaves.

Doncic entered the season with an overhauled physique, which paid dividends as he became a frontrunner for the MVP trophy. His hamstring injury, however, has made him ineligible for the award since he has only played 64 games.

Doncic's camp has written an appeal to the NBA to excuse Doncic from the minimum-game rule for the individual awards, citing “extraordinary circumstances.”

The Lakers are sitting on a 50-28 record and are looking to secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.