What's becoming evident over the past week or so is that Giannis Antetokounmpo may have played his final game for the Milwaukee Bucks. The two sides are not seeing eye to eye anymore, with Antetokounmpo insisting that he wants to play even with the Bucks out of playoff contention, while the team is hesitant to let him do so especially with how much time he's missed this season due to a calf injury.

Be that as it may, Antetokounmpo is an ultimate competitor and he loves basketball almost as much as he loves his family — and he's not afraid to show it. Prior to the Bucks' 131-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Antetokounmpo took to Instagram to drop a cryptic post.

There is no doubting that Antetokounmpo is one of the hardest workers in the NBA. Any fan who's familiar with his success story knows that the Bucks star had to make himself one of the greatest superstars of his generation nearly from scratch.

Antetokounmpo is now 31 years of age, however, and a lot in the Bucks' impending rebuild depends on how much they can get for him in a trade. And it only makes sense for Milwaukee to protect their asset however they so choose. Be that as it may, it doesn't mean that Antetokounmpo is just going to keep quiet and take this decision of theirs like a champ.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo may just want to play with his brothers

With the season long lost for the Bucks, it's hard to blame them for being cautious with Antetokounmpo's health. Milwaukee, with nothing to play for, is now giving minutes to Giannis' brothers, Thanasis and Alex, even though those are just coming in garbage time.

Nonetheless, it's hard to blame Giannis for his purported frustrations towards not being allowed to play, as he simply may just want to spend some time with his brothers on the court playing the game they love.