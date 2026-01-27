Jaylon Tyson will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles as a part of the Castrol Rising Stars game. Rosters were announced on Monday evening for the rookies, sophomores, and G League squad. The second-year Cavs swingman was not a part of last year's showcase, so this recognition is a testament to the work that Tyson has put in.

“He didn't play a lot last year, so we're just kind of like, ‘Who is this guy?' going into the season,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said laughingly on Monday before the Rising Stars were officially announced. “He's built up the equity. That confidence in himself started in summer league, and then he just built it with his work.

“I would give him most of the credit, and I would give our vets the second part of the credit because they, especially Donovan [Mitchell], believed him from Day 1… I think when your superstar [teammate] believes in you, that's even more important than when a coach believes in you.”

Tyson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and just under one steal per game. He's shooting 51.3% from the field, including a top-five clip from three (46.2%). He's also established rapport with Mitchell in a two-man game as the year has progressed.

There has been marked improvement from Tyson's rookie season across the board, and the ascension from playing less than 10 minutes a night to 28 minutes on average is a massive uptick.

“In no world was I expecting to play him 35 minutes a game like we've been doing,” Atkinson said. “You have A, B, and C; that wasn't in the equation. So that speaks more of the confidence we have in him now… You never feel like he's tired. I never look at him like, ‘He looks tired. You've got to take him out.'

“He's relentless with his habits, and it's translating. This guy, you're treating him like a 10-year veteran. It's pretty amazing this early.”

Tyson will join 10 others from his 2024 NBA Draft class, including Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Kyshawn George, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylen Wells, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, Cam Spencer, and Kel'el Ware. There are 10 total picks from the 2025 class to represent the rookies, and all 21 NBA players were selected by assistant coaches around the league. The Rising Stars draft will take place on Tuesday, during which teams will select their own rosters.

The Rising Stars game will tip off the All-Star festivities on Friday, February 13, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.