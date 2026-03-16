The Philadelphia Eagles are still surrounded by A.J. Brown trade rumors. Philadelphia's veteran receiver has been in the spotlight since the regular season and will seemingly be traded at some point One NFL insider explained why that might not happen until the summer.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave an update on the latest trade rumors surrounding the star wide receiver.

“A.J. Brown's situation… I would say at various times over the last three days, looked like one thing was definitely going to happen and then it was clear that something else was going to happen,” Rapoport said on Monday via Good Morning Football. “There were various points that I really, firmly believed A.J. Brown was going to be traded. Originally, I would say there were four teams that were interested [and] that Brown would really like to go to. In the end, probably two. The Rams were one, they looked into it deeply [but] ultimately decided it was not for them. They are essentially, as far as I can tell, out on the situation.”

Philly was rumored to be chatting with LA about a trade even after the Trent McDuffie deal. But it appears the Rams are now off the table.

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Rapoport then explained the salary cap reason why the Eagles may wait until after June 1st to make a trade.

“The New England Patriots, who have had consistent dialogue with the Eagles and A.J. Brown, they are still in,” Rapoport added. “Part of the problem here, and the reason why the cap number was such a big thing [is] if the Eagles traded A.J. Brown now, it would be $40 million that gets accelerated into their cap as dead money. But if they do it after June 1st, it's just $20 million. That's $20 million less, that is a lot of money…. so trading him after June 1st makes sense.”

Rapoport warned that by waiting until June, both sides would have to deal in 2027 draft picks in a potential trade.

Eagles fans will have to stay patient with this situation.