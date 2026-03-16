Just months removed from losing Tony Vitello to the San Francisco Giants, Tennessee Volunteers baseball fans experienced one of the most awkward moments of the weekend as the Volunteers clashed with Georgia Bulldogs baseball in Athens. The rivalry between the Volunteers and Bulldogs already carried tension, but the series finale added an unforgettable twist.

Pimping what you think is a go-ahead homer only to have it get robbed is such a bad look pic.twitter.com/On6oo6lsBQ — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 15, 2026

In the top of the ninth inning, Tennessee catcher Stone Lawless appeared to deliver a dramatic go-ahead homer against Georgia. For a brief moment, the Volunteers dugout erupted. The bat flipped. The emotion poured out. But the Bulldogs had the final laugh.

The Volunteers entered Sunday’s game trying to secure the road series against the Bulldogs. Early on, it looked easy. Tennessee jumped to a 5–0 lead and silenced the crowd in Athens. But Georgia refused to fold. The Bulldogs chipped away before erupting for five runs in the seventh. Just like that, momentum flipped under the stadium lights.

The moment that changed everything for Tennessee

With two outs in the ninth, Lawless stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter. The tension was thick. One swing could flip the Volunteers-Bulldogs showdown. Lawless launched a deep drive to the outfield. Off the bat, it looked gone. For a moment, everyone believed it. Lawless certainly did.

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He admired the swing. He spiked the bat. Teammates reacted behind him. The celebration had already begun. Then reality hit.

A Georgia outfielder tracked the ball near the wall and made the catch. The supposed homer became a long flyout. Moments later, the Bulldogs stormed the field as the game ended. The Volunteers stood stunned.

Emotion is part of college baseball. Fans love it. Players feed off it. But moments like this become instant bulletin-board material. Rival fans will replay it. Social media will keep it alive.

Blowing a 5–0 lead already hurt Tennessee. Celebrating a flyout made it worse. The Volunteers will move on. The Bulldogs will enjoy the moment.

And one question now hangs over Tennessee baseball: how long will Georgia fans remind them of it?