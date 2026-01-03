Nebraska basketball continues to trend upward nationally, as the No. 13 Cornhuskers remain undefeated and recalibrate program expectations following Friday night’s 58–56 ranked conference win vs. No. 9 Michigan State at home. Court storming became part of the postgame conversation after the tense Big Ten matchup, which reinforced the Cornhuskers’ growing basketball relevance.

The win pushed Nebraska to 14–0 overall and 3–0 in conference play, extending its streak to 18 straight victories dating back to last season, the longest active run in Division I. The defensive-heavy contest also carried historical weight, marking the first ranked men’s basketball matchup in Lincoln in more than three decades.

Forward Rienk Mast led all scorers with 19 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:51 remaining. Nebraska forced 19 turnovers, held the Spartans to 34 percent shooting, and survived a missed free throw with 0.7 seconds left to secure the win. Fans rushed the floor as the final horn sounded.

After the game, Mast addressed the postgame celebration in comments reported by the Associated Press and published by the New York Post, explaining that Nebraska has raised its standards as the program continues its rise.

“If you’re the No. 13 against the No. 9 and you’re at home, in my opinion, you’re supposed to win that game,” Mast said. “I don’t blame the fans. They got excited for that win. From here on out, we’ve proven we belong in these games and we’re supposed to win these types of games.”

Guard Jamarques Lawrence reiterated that stance during postgame availability, signaling that Nebraska has entered a new phase defined by expectation. The Cornhuskers entered the night favored by 2.5 points and backed it up on the floor.

As momentum continues to build around the unbeaten Cornhuskers headed into 2026, the program now carries more than confidence. It carries responsibility. Ranked home wins are no longer surprises. It is becoming the standard.