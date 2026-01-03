PHOENIX— New year, still the same Devin Booker for the Phoenix Suns. The latter is known for his scoring punch, which came to life in the 129-102 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Following a brutal end to the team’s road trip, they started the game out flat. Plenty of missed opportunities for easy shots, and they weren’t as active on both sides. The cutting, off-ball movement, and overall activity weren’t there.

This is where Booker comes in. He scored 20 of his 33 in the first quarter while shooting 75% from the field. Many of his shots were heavily contested, coming off the screen and roll, along with being extremely patient.

His season-high paved the way, but it was the Suns’ infectious energy in the final three quarters that won them the game. Either way, Booker’s scoring expertise showed why he’s one of the best in the league to do it.

The funny moment, though, occurred when he was getting ready to be substituted out for Collin Gillespie. Booker waved him off, signaling he was catching a rhythm, and that's exactly how he explained postgame the end of his 20-point outburst.

“Tonight was just one of those nights where I’m just feeling out the game, had it going a little bit,” Booker said. “It’s good when a coach can trust you (and) Colin (Gillespie) can swallow the pill and go sit back on the bench. That's what our team is about.”

Jordan Ott thanks Devin Booker for the 20-point first quarter

Any time in the game of basketball, you’ll look for a spark; any spark. Some of it might come in the form of statistics; some of it in other areas.

On Friday, it came by Booker’s first quarter. When the arena seemed dull and flat, his methodical shot-making woke up a faint Phoenix crowd.

It was what the Suns needed to get back in the game, and Jordan Ott knew it. Pacing up and down the sidelines, he was the first to dap Booker at the end of the beginning frame.

Since his rookie season, Booker has had 29 quarters where he’s scored 20 or more points, the third-most in the league. As Ott was getting ready to check Booker out of the game, the latter demanded he stay in.

Much to the oblige of his guard, Ott left Booker in and he hit a few more shots. The first-year head coach didn't seem upset about that one bit.

“We've come to an agreement, if he's feeling that coming, he obviously has earned the right to really dictate that,” Ott said postgame.

Had it not been for that, the Suns might've not pulled off the win over the Kings. They'll have a more staunch challenge on Sunday as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder and try to avenge a 49-point drubbing.