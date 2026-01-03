The NFL playoffs are starting in a few weeks, and the New England Patriots are going to be major participants. With a top-2 finish guaranteed and a chance to earn the top seed this week, the Patriots are looking like top contenders in the conference. New England fans are ready to root for their team in the postseason for the first time since 2020.

However, there's one former player who has a different horse in the playoff race. FOX's NFL analyst desk was asked which quarterbacks who haven't won a Super Bowl deserved to win it this postseason. Among those analysts was former Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski. Instead of picking current Pats QB Drake Maye, Gronk chose Chicago Bears QB and Maye's fellow 2024 draftee Caleb Williams.

“Caleb Williams,” Gronkowski said. “What a turnaround it has been in Chicago with head coach Ben Johnson. [He's] just making crazy, insane throws and completing them as well.”

To his credit, it's been a crazy turn of events in Chicago with Williams. After a disastrous rookie season last year, the 2024 first-overall pick has played extremely well this season. The former USC quarterback has thrown for 3,740 yards this season and 25 touchdowns while throwing only six interceptions.

That being said, Maye has been even better for the Patriots this season. Drafted two spots after Williams in 2024, the Pats QB has 4,203 yards in 2025, throwing 30 touchdowns to just eight interceptions and completing over 70% of his passing attempts this season. Maye was in MVP conversations early this season and has more or less maintained his form throughout the year.

The Patriots are now gearing up for their first playoff push since 2020 and their first home playoff game in the post-Tom Brady era. Their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday will help determine if they get a first-round bye in the playoffs.