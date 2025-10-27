LaMelo Ball made his thoughts on his triple-double performance clear after the Charlotte Hornets' 139-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.

In 35 minutes of action, Ball filled up the stat sheet. He finished with a triple-double of 38 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, and three steals. He shot 13-of-25 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. It marked the 11th triple-double of his career, another example of his willingness to be active in multiple areas of the game.

Ball reflected on the performance after the game, via the broadcast. The reporter asked him about the favorite part of his display, only needing two words for his response.

“You had your 11th triple double today, 38 (points), 13 (rebounds), 13 (assists) and three steals. Which one of those stats means the most to you?” the reporter asked.

“The win. The win means the most,” Ball said.

How LaMelo Ball, Hornets played against Wizards

It was an impressive performance for LaMelo Ball to have, leading the Hornets to their first road win of the season against the Wizards.

Washington originally had the momentum in the first half, leading 62-51 at halftime. However, the Hornets fired back by outscoring the hosts 88-51 in the last 24 minutes of regulation, securing the win in dominant fashion.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Hornets won all three categories after making 15 3-pointers and grabbing 52 rebounds while limiting their turnovers to 11. It wasn't the same for the Wizards, converting just 10 triples and securing 40 rebounds but turning the ball over 15 times.

Six players scored in double-digits for Charlotte, including Ball. Miles Bridges had a solid outing with 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 6-of-16 overall, including 1-of-7 from downtown, and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Collin Sexton came next with 20 points and three assists, Kon Knueppel had 20 points and six rebounds, Sion James put up 13 points and four assists, while Moussa Diabate provided 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Miami Heat on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.