If the NBA Playoffs started today, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 112-100 statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks might have been a sneak peek at an Eastern Conference Semifinals clash. Of course, this depends on Milwaukee handling business against the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland taking down the Play-In Tournament winner. But given the Cavs' dominance this season and Milwaukee’s unbeaten record against Indiana, a second-round meeting feels likely.

On paper, containing a superstar duo like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has always been a nightmare. But for Cleveland? This might be the matchup they want.

The Cavs have the defensive rotation to frustrate Damian Lillard and the Bucks

The Bucks are a powerhouse, with Antetokounmpo still being one of the most dominant forces in the league and Lillard a top-tier scorer. But here’s the thing — Cleveland has already figured out how to make life miserable for them.

In three of their four wins over Milwaukee, the Cavs have made a clear defensive statement: stop Lillard, and you stop the Bucks’ offensive rhythm.

While Lillard has averaged 33.0 points per game against Cleveland, that stat doesn’t tell the full story. The Cavs have forced him to work hard for every bucket, keeping him from controlling the game’s pace. And now, after shoring up their wing depth at the trade deadline, Cleveland has even more defensive firepower to throw at Lillard in a potential postseason matchup.

Here’s how the Cavs have matched up against him defensively this season:

Isaac Okoro: 15 points, 33.3% shooting

15 points, 33.3% shooting Ty Jerome: 6 points, 25.0% shooting

6 points, 25.0% shooting Evan Mobley: 28 points, 55.0% shooting

28 points, 55.0% shooting De’Andre Hunter: 10 points, 37.5% shooting

10 points, 37.5% shooting Dean Wade: 9 points, 42.9% shooting

9 points, 42.9% shooting Donovan Mitchell: 3 points, 33.3% shooting

Cleveland’s ability to rotate fresh defenders at Lillard has been a game-changer. And if they can keep him from getting into a groove in the playoffs, the Bucks will have a hard time finding consistent offensive flow.

Enter Jarrett Allen: Cleveland's Giannis Antetokounmpo neutralizer

Slowing down Lillard is just one part of the equation. The bigger challenge? Figuring out how to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It didn't seem like the Cavs contained Antetokounmpo, who dropped 30 points in Milwaukee’s latest loss to Cleveland. However, what stood out was how the Cavs defended him. Unlike other teams that overload the paint to stop him, Cleveland trusted big man Jarrett Allen to hold his ground one-on-one. And it worked.

This had a major impact. Antetokounmpo is typically a playmaking force, assisting on around four made three-pointers per game. But in that recent matchup? He didn’t assist on a single three. That’s 12 points Milwaukee usually gets—completely erased.

As a team, the Bucks attempted just 31 threes, one of their lowest totals of the season. That’s what Cleveland’s defense does: it takes away what Milwaukee does best. Even though Antetokounmpo still got his 30 points, the Cavs dictated how he scored. He was efficient at the rim but struggled outside of it, limiting his impact on Milwaukee's offense.

The key wasn’t stopping Antetokounmpo altogether. That’s nearly impossible. Instead, Allen’s physicality kept him from getting easy dunks and forced him into midrange jumpers, a trade the Cavs will take every single time. By making him less effective, forcing him into tougher shots and limiting his ability to create for teammates, you take away Milwaukee’s biggest strength.

The Bucks’ championship hopes rest on Antetokounmpo’s shoulders. If he dominates, Milwaukee can go deep. But Cleveland, with Allen anchoring the defense, is better equipped than anyone in the East to slow him down. Combine that with their ability to frustrate Lillard, and the Cavs might just have the perfect formula to take out the Bucks in a playoff series. If these two teams meet in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, don’t be surprised if Cleveland is the one moving on.