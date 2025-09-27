The Cleveland Cavaliers stormed through the 2024-25 regular season. They scored the eighth-most points in NBA history (9,999) on their way to a 64-win campaign. That was just two shy of the franchise record. Cleveland led the East for 165 consecutive days. They became the only team in the conference to send three players to the All-Star Game. Those were Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. Mobley even capped his dominance with a Kia Defensive Player of the Year award, while head coach Kenny Atkinson was named Coach of the Year.

Offseason recap

Having said that, for the second straight season, the Cavs' playoffs ended in frustration. After sweeping Miami in the first round, they fell 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. This offseason, the front office resisted the urge to blow things up. They doubled down on continuity while making selective moves designed to strengthen the roster’s balance. Isaac Okoro was shipped to Chicago in exchange for Lonzo Ball, a high-IQ playmaker whose health will be a swing factor.

The Cavs also lost Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ty Jerome in free agency. However, they brought back Larry Nance Jr to bolster their defense. With the core of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Jarrett Allen intact, and De’Andre Hunter entering his first full season in Cleveland, the Cavaliers believe they’re well positioned for a deeper run. And in the middle of all this stability, one under-the-radar player could emerge as a difference-maker.

Here we will look at and discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers player in danger of losing starting job in 2025-26 training camp.

Craig Porter Jr could be the x-factor

Yes, Cleveland’s stars grab headlines. That said, Craig Porter Jr is the name that could shock the NBA landscape this season. Entering his third year with the Cavs, Porter has seen only limited action. He has averaged just 11.4 minutes per game across two seasons. When given opportunities, though, he’s showcased a tantalizing all-around game. Per 36 minutes, he has averaged 14.7 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and nearly a block. Those numbers paint the picture of a versatile guard capable of filling multiple roles.

Efficiency has been another bright spot. Porter shot an impressive 51.4 percent from the field last season and hit 43.8 percent of his threes. Note that he had a small sample size, though. Still, ability to convert at that rate suggests he has the skill to scale up his role without tanking efficiency. For a Cavs team desperate for dependable backcourt depth, Porter has a golden opportunity to carve out meaningful minutes.

A missed chance in summer league

Porter’s 2025 Summer League was supposed to be his showcase. With Jerome leaving in free agency, the Cavs carved out a clear path for him to seize the backup point guard role. Reports of questionable work ethic hung over him. Still, the team and fans alike hoped that a motivated Porter would dominate and quickly establish himself.

Unfortunately, his summer ended almost before it began. A hamstring injury in the opening game against the Pacers sidelined him for the remainder of the event. It was a bitter setback for both player and team. That's especially true given the chance to show leadership and consistency in extended minutes. Instead, doubts about Porter’s readiness lingered. Was the injury simply bad luck, or a sign of a bigger issue in durability and preparation?

Unlocking his potential

For Porter, the path to a breakout is clear. First, he must establish himself as a credible shooter. Sure, last season’s percentages were excellent. However, his reputation in earlier years was that of a willing but streaky perimeter threat. If defenses respect his three-point shot, lanes will open for his underrated playmaking and finishing around the rim.

Second, he needs to embrace the Cavs’ defensive identity. With Mobley and Allen anchoring the paint, Cleveland thrives when its guards apply pressure on the perimeter and rotate with discipline. Porter has the athleticism and instincts to be disruptive. Still, consistency will determine whether Atkinson trusts him with significant minutes in high-stakes situations.

Finally, confidence will be key. Porter doesn’t need to replace Garland or Mitchell. However, he does need to bring steadiness when the stars rest. If he can run the second unit effectively and hit open shots, he transforms from a fringe rotation player into one of Cleveland’s most important role players.

Why the timing is right

The Cavaliers’ current situation is tailor-made for Porter’s rise. Garland’s toe surgery sidelines him to start the season. That creates an immediate need for steady backcourt play. Ball’s health remains a question mark, and Strus’ foot injury stretches the rotation thin. If Porter seizes this window, he could force his way into a role that lasts even after the roster is fully healthy.

It’s rare for a team this talented to have such uncertainty at a key position. That said, it also opens the door for unexpected heroes. Porter doesn’t need to average 20 points to be impactful. If he provides 10 to 12 points and energy on defense, that alone could be a season-altering development.

The stakes for Cleveland

The Cavs know they’re entering a fragile championship window. Mitchell has yet to sign a long-term extension, and the pressure to deliver playoff success is immense. Sure, much of the burden falls on stars like Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley. However, no title run is complete without reliable depth.

If Porter breaks out, Cleveland suddenly has the luxury of staggering their stars more effectively and pushing pace with a versatile guard who can score, distribute, and defend. If he falters, the front office may be forced to explore trades or signings midseason—moves. That could disrupt chemistry or mortgage future flexibility.

Breakout waiting to happen

Craig Porter Jr has hovered in the background of the Cavs’ rotation for two years, but circumstances now demand that he step into the spotlight. With Garland sidelined, Ball working back from injury, and Cleveland’s championship hopes hinging on depth, Porter has every chance to shock the basketball world with a breakout season. The numbers suggest he’s ready. The opportunity is there. Now, it’s up to him to seize it.