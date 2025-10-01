The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2025-26 NBA season with both promise and pressure, and no one embodies that duality more than Donovan Mitchell. The star guard has established himself as one of the league’s most dangerous scorers, and despite nagging injuries in last season’s playoffs, he once again demonstrated his elite ability to carry a team on the biggest stage. His 34.2 points per game against the Indiana Pacers during the Cavaliers’ playoff run showed the world that when healthy, Mitchell can dominate any defense in front of him. Yet for all of his brilliance, the series ended in disappointment, with Cleveland eliminated far earlier than they had hoped.

That frustration has carried over into training camp, where both Mitchell and his teammates are looking for ways to translate regular-season dominance into postseason breakthroughs. Mitchell’s career thus far has been defined by consistent offensive excellence but a lack of deep playoff success. Across eight straight postseason appearances, he has never advanced past the second round despite averaging 28.3 points in the playoffs, the seventh-highest mark in league history. That stat alone makes him one of the most prolific scorers under the brightest lights, but it also highlights the urgency for him and the Cavaliers to take the next step.

With minimal roster turnover this offseason which saw them bring in Lonzo Ball, Cleveland is largely betting that continuity, health, and growth from within can fuel another push toward contention. For Mitchell, that means carrying even more responsibility as both a scorer and a leader. Looking ahead, here are three bold predictions for what his 2025-26 season might look like.

Donovan Mitchell will lead Cavaliers in scoring, push career-high averages

For years, Donovan Mitchell has been one of the NBA’s most consistent 25-to-28-point scorers, never falling below 20 points per game since entering the league with Utah in 2017. His career regular-season average of 24.7 points per game and career playoff average of 28.3 points per game showcase his reliability, but also raise the question of whether he has another level to unlock. This season, that opportunity is in front of him.

Donovan Mitchell on January 3, 2023: – 71 Points

– 11 Assists

– 8 Rebounds

– 22/34 FG One of the greatest scoring performances of all time 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wyeBJ17g1v — Playoff Basketball (@playoffnba_) September 30, 2025

The Cavaliers did not make significant moves in free agency, meaning the offense remains built around Mitchell’s shot creation. Darius Garland is easing back into camp with limited, non-contact work, and while he remains an elite facilitator when fully healthy, it’s unclear how quickly he will return to his All-Star form. Evan Mobley continues to make strides as a two-way cornerstone, but his scoring development is still a work in progress. That leaves Mitchell as the clear focal point of the offense, and if he can maintain health, he has every chance to raise his scoring average to new heights.

Mitchell already showed flashes of what that could look like in last year’s playoffs, when even on an injured ankle, he nearly willed the Cavaliers to victory. He took over games with his pull-up shooting, relentless drives to the rim, and improved playmaking vision. If he can replicate that production across a full regular season, it would not be surprising to see him push closer to 30 points per game, which would not only set a new career-high but also place him firmly in the conversation as one of the league’s most unstoppable scorers.

Mitchell will re-insert himself into the MVP conversation

Although Mitchell has long been respected as one of the NBA’s premier guards, he has rarely been considered in the top tier of MVP candidates. That is less a reflection of his talent and more a result of team success and timing. His Utah Jazz teams, while strong, faltered in the playoffs, and his Cavaliers have been impressive but inconsistent as contenders. This year, however, could finally be the season that changes the narrative.

Donovan Mitchell locked in at the gym. His work ethic is unmatched manpic.twitter.com/IKbb9u1fuE — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) September 17, 2025

For one, the Eastern Conference is wide open. Several rivals are facing uncertainty, whether it’s through injuries, roster changes, or declining depth. This gives Cleveland a window to replicate last season's dominance, particularly if Mitchell can deliver the type of scoring surge that could keep them in the top three in the East. Team success is a prerequisite for MVP candidacy, and Mitchell’s leadership will be critical in ensuring that the Cavaliers meet those standards.

Statistically, Mitchell already possesses the offensive profile of an MVP candidate. His blend of high-volume scoring with efficiency, 46.2 percent from the field and nearly 37 percent from three-point range in 2023-24, mirrors the production of other guards who have entered the race in recent seasons. What he needs is the narrative, and after last year’s bitter playoff exit, the stage is set for him to deliver a redemption season that could elevate his reputation league-wide. If Mitchell can pair a career-best scoring season with a Cavaliers team that challenges for home-court advantage, his name will undoubtedly surface in MVP debates.

Mitchell will finally push the Cavaliers beyond the second round

No prediction for Donovan Mitchell’s season would be complete without addressing his postseason resume. Despite his brilliance, his career has been defined by early playoff exits. That isn’t entirely his fault: injuries to teammates, tough matchups, and the limitations of prior rosters have all played a role, but until he breaks through, that narrative will continue to linger. This season could finally mark the turning point.

One of the most clutch players in the game, Mr. Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/zT1IGO4Wgb — ً ً (@clutchupspida) September 28, 2025

The Cavaliers’ lack of major offseason moves may appear uninspiring on paper, but continuity can be a strength when harnessed properly. Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have now had multiple years together, and that experience matters. Mitchell has consistently been a playoff performer, and his 28.3 postseason points per game are proof of his ability to deliver under pressure. The key lies in his supporting cast being healthy and consistent enough to help him shoulder the load deep into May.

Cleveland’s devastating loss to the Pacers last season was a painful reminder of how fragile playoff success can be, but it also served as fuel. Mitchell himself acknowledged that the Cavaliers failed to capitalize on their opportunities and that they will be written off by many this year.