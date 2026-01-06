We've got the Oregon vs. Indiana Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl Results according to College Football 26. The College Football playoffs enter the Semi-Finals, and the final four teams will fight to make it to the National Championship. Oregon shut out Texas Tech back in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Meanwhile, Indiana destroyed Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl. However, only one team can advance to the National Championship.

Oregon vs. Indiana Peach Bowl Results According to College Football 26

According to College Football 26, Indiana will defeat Oregon 26-20 and advance to the College Football National Championship.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #5 ORE 0 7 0 13 20 #1 IND 10 10 3 3 26

The Hoosiers took a 10-0 lead at the end of the first and never looked back as they defeated the Oregon Ducks. However, it ended up being a bit closer than they would've liked in the end, as the Ducks made it six point game late in the fourth.

Oregon's first score came about halfway through the second quarter when Gary Bryant Jr. caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. But the team's offense went silent again as the Hoosiers scored 13 unanswered points.

Perhaps the most pivotal moment in the game came at the end of the first half. Although they could have settled for a FG, Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza found Charlie Becker for a 30-yard touchdown to take a two-possession lead at halftime.

But Indiana's defense deserves a lot of credit, holding Oregon to just seven points in the first three quarters. They allowed 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a 52 Yd FG from Atticus Sappington with 1:24 left in the game.

Interestingly, the Ducks could've went for two after their last touchdown in the fourth quarter. Oddly enough, the AI decided to go for the PAT. I guess the game just went blank there.

Oregon failed to recover the Onside kick, and Indiana managed to run the clock down to zero. With the win, the Hoosiers will face either the Miami Hurricanes or Ole Miss Rebels in the National Championship.

Fernando Mendoza ended up throwing for 299 yards on 40 attempts as well as two touchdowns. Ducks' QB Dante Moore also played well, throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. However, it just took too long for Oregon's offense to get its act together.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

Article Continues Below

IND – Nico Radicic, 17 Yd FG, 8:08 (IND 3-0)

IND – Omar Cooper Jr. 9 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 0:12 (IND 10-0)

Second Quarter:

ORE – Gary Bryant Jr. 12 Yd pass from Dante Moore (Atticus Sappington kick), 8:12 (IND 10-7)

IND – Nico Radicic, 40 Yd FG, 1:06 (IND 13-7)

IND – Charlie Becker 30 Yd pass from Fernando Mendoza (Nico Radicic kick), 0:02 (IND 20-7)

Third Quarter:

IND – Nico Radicic, 49 Yd FG, 10:47 (IND 23-7)

Fourth Quarter:

ORE – Atticus Sappington, 26 Yd FG, 14:57 (IND 20-10)

IND – Nico Radicic, 44 Yd FG, 9:13 (IND 26-10)

ORE – Malik Benson, 18 Yd pass from Dante Moore (Atticus Sappington kick), 5:00 (IND 26-17)

ORE – Atticus Sappington, 52 Yd FG, 1:24 (IND 26-20)

Overall, that wraps up our Oregon vs. Indiana Results according to College Football 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.