Oklahoma added another intriguing pass-catcher from the college football transfer portal as it continues to await an official decision from John Mateer. The Sooners received a surprise commitment from former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.

Livingstone, who entered the portal shortly after Texas' win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, confirmed his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos. He chose the Sooners over Indiana after visiting both schools, per an ESPN report.

Livingstone will now be the central piece to what could be an entirely different receiving room for Oklahoma in 2026. While the Sooners still wait for leading receiver Isaiah Sategna III to make a decision on his future, they are already set to lose Deion Burks and tight end Jaren Kanak, who have both exhausted their NCAA eligibility.

Article Continues Below

Livingstone's transfer was already somewhat of a surprise, but his commitment to Texas' rival, Oklahoma, is an even bigger shock. The Lucas, Texas, native was in line for a big second-year breakout after a solid freshman season, during which he displayed clear chemistry with quarterback Arch Manning, who was his close friend and roommate.

Livingstone ended 2025 as Texas' third-leading receiver with 29 catches for 516 receiving yards. His six receiving touchdowns were second on the team behind top target Ryan Wingo.

If nothing else, Livingstone's friendship with Manning had many expecting him to return to the Longhorns in 2026. Manning confirmed he would forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Austin immediately following the conclusion of the regular season.